Graves artworks on display at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — The artwork of James Graves is on display at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of November during library hours.

Graves, who was born in Bar Harbor and spent his early years living on Mount Desert Island, joined the U.S. Navy before attending art school in Boston.

Since graduating from art school, he has had a diverse art career, including designing and illustrating greeting cards and wrapping paper and creating art to be printed on clothing. He has done technical illustrations for an aircraft manufacturer, worked freelance for greeting card companies, and prepared files and touched up and color-corrected photos for a screen-printing company.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.