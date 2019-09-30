Graphic novels are talk topic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Rick Lowell and Laura O’Meara of Casablanca Comics will discuss new developments in graphic novels on Monday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

They will discuss the wide variety of graphic novels, covering all ages, with a focus on classic adaptations as well as biographies, autobiographies and memoirs. Established in 1987, Casablanca Comics has retail locations in Portland and Windham and has been nationally recognized for excellence in retailing.

The presentation is being supported by a Rudman Library Trust grant. Discounted graphic novels will be for sale.

Contact 244-7065.