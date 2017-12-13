Grand to produce ‘Wonderful Life’ radio play

ELLSWORTH — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be performed at The Grand on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.

The old-time radio show-style production of Frank Capra’s iconic Christmas movie features Jim Pendergist, Tim McCluskey, Matt Foster, Jon Hamer, Ashley Terwilliger, Deb Ashmore, Carolyn Eriksen-Buss, Amelia Ashmore, Aislyn Foster, Jonah Uphouse and William Blaisdell. In keeping with the “live radio” storytelling, the part of the announcer will be played at each performance by a different announcer from a Maine radio station.

The performance is sponsored by the Seaboard Federal Credit Union. In support of the credit union’s Sock in a Box charity campaign, The Grand will help Seaboard collect new socks for The Bangor Homeless Shelter, The Shaw House in Bangor and the Emmaus Center in Ellsworth. Theater-goers are asked to bring in a new pair of socks to make it easier for someone less fortunate to face a cold Maine winter.

Reserved-seating tickets cost $20 for adults/seniors, $18 for Grand members/military and $10 for students 17 and under. Visit the box office, call 667-9500 or visit grandonline.org.