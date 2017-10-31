Grand ‘food-raiser’ to support Loaves and Fishes

ELLSWORTH — The Grand is hosting a Fill Every Seat event to support the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m.

On that day, supporters of the theater and food pantry are asked to bring bags of food with the aim of filling every seat in the theater. Donations also can be dropped off before the event.

In addition, two food-related films will be screened that Saturday. At 2 p.m., “A Place at the Table” will be shown. Directed by Kristi Jacobson and Lori Silverbush, this PG-rated documentary “raises important questions about the state of hunger in America. Forty-nine million people in the U.S. — one in four children — don’t know where their next meal is coming from, despite the nation’s having the means to provide nutritious, affordable food for all Americans. The film describes how hunger poses serious economic, social and cultural implications for our nation, and that it could be solved once and for all … if the American public decides that making healthy food available and affordable is in the best interest of us all.” Actor Jeff Bridges and “Top Chef”’s Tom Colicchio make appearances in the film. Tickets cost $6. Filmgoers get one free popcorn box with every donation.

At 7 p.m., “Chef” will be shown. This comedy from director Jon Favreau tells the story of “when Chef Carl Casper (Favreau) suddenly quits his job at a prominent Los Angeles restaurant after refusing to compromise his creative integrity for its controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman). … Finding himself in Miami, he teams up with his ex-wife (Sofia Vergara), his friend (John Leguizamo), and his son to launch a food truck. Taking to the road, Chef Carl goes back to his roots to reignite his passion for the kitchen — and zest for life and love. With Scarlett Johansson, Bobby Canavale, Oliver Platt and Robert Downey Jr. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students and $6 for both Grand members. Filmgoers get one free popcorn box with every donation.

Individuals, local businesses and organizations can conduct their own food drives and bring the donations to The Grand. Loaves and Fishes is looking especially for holiday cupboard items such as cans of pumpkin or cranberry sauce, stuffing mixes, canned hams and soups, in addition to the usual items. No outdated food will be accepted.

Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.