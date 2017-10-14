Grand brings ‘Our Town’ to this town

ELLSWORTH — A Grand production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” will run two consecutive weekends, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29.

“The name of the town is Grover’s Corners, N.H., — just across the Massachusetts line: latitude 42 degrees, 40 minutes; longitude 70 degrees, 37 minutes. The First Act shows a day in our town. The day is May 7, 1901. The time is just before dawn. A rooster crows.” With these simple words, one of the most iconic plays ever produced for the American stage begins.

The cast, in order of appearance, includes Jim Pendergist, Randall Simons, Zachary Spreng, Roman Perez, Tracy Kimball Green, Jennifer Torrance, Brady Kelley, Sophie Torrance, Noah Torrance, Aliza Dwyer, Emory Robotham, Josh Torrance, Paul Markosian, Rachel Kohrman Ramos, Benjamin Speed, Nolan Domagala, Paul Allen, Tim Searchfield, Nicole Cardano, Rose Kazmierczak, Savannah Hasham, Deb Ashmore and Abbie Green.

The production team includes Nick Turner as the director and lighting and sound designer, Peter Lione as props designer, Rebecca Wright as costume designer, Lily Philbrook as the light board operator, Kimberly Fitch as the production manager, Garrett Harris as the graphic designer and Peter Miller as the technical director.

Reserved-seating tickets cost $20 for adults and seniors, $18 for Grand members and military and $10 for students 17 and under. Visit or call the box office at 667-9500, or visit www.grandonline.org.