The Grand brings back “Terror Theater” four nights only

ELLSWORTH — For four nights only, The Grand will mutate into Terror Theater Act II, full of thrills, frights and creatures, from 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31. This experience is not recommended for small children. Parental discretion is advised. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for teens 17 and under.

Last Halloween, The Grand became a haunted house experience that thrilled all who dared to walk through the lobby. This year will be even better. The Terror Theater’s mad creators are working feverishly to guarantee it.

“Last year, I got as far as the lobby and decided, nope! Too creepy. This year I’m helping with music and sound effects. I just got the list of all the features and characters, and now I only work on sound effects during the day,” said Executive Director Nick Turner.

In early September, Grand staff submitted operational and facility plans to state and local authorities. All safety protocols and requirements, including those for COVID-19, were met with additional precautions taken for everyone’s safety, including online ticket purchases only.

Patrons pick a specific time and arrive minutes before their private experience; no need to stand in line. They enter with their party (up to eight tickets may be purchased at a time) and don’t come into contact with anyone else except the denizens of Terror Theater. Everyone must wear a protective mask. No mask, no entry. If you see someone without a mask, it’s certain to be one of The Grand’s actual ghosts.

Be prepared for extensive use of strobe lights, stage fog, loud and ominous sounds, and scenes of blood and gore.

To purchase tickets, visit grandonline.org. For more information, call 667-9500.