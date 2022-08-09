Gov. Mills joins COA Summer Institute

BAR HARBOR — Maine Governor Janet Mills joined the 2022 College of the Atlantic Summer Institute to speak in favor of climate action.

Gov. Mills introduced the closing session of the week-long institute, A Voice for the Ocean, on July 29, which featured “Law & Order” actor Sam Waterston, and Susan and David Rockefeller Jr.

“This week, we add our voices, and you add your voices, to inspire action against the threat of climate change,” Gov. Mills said. “Maine is working hard to bolster the resiliency of our communities, to create clean energy, green-color jobs, to build a clean energy economy and support Maine families and communities transition away from expensive, harmful fossil fuels to homegrown, renewable energy, but we need the help of everyone here.”

The free Summer Institute featured 11 sessions over five days and included National Geographic Explorers, Society of Black Archeologists cofounder Justin Dunnavant, deep sea explorer and discoverer of the Titanic Bob Ballard, creation of a public art piece by muralist Sophie Tuttle and live music.