ELLSWORTH — The annual goods and services auction at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth (UUCE) will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5-7:30 p.m.

The silent auction will start off the evening with offerings of art, pottery, jewelry, furniture and gift certificates from local businesses. It will be followed by a live auction offering such items as brunches at the Lucerne Inn and concert tickets. This year there will be three photo safaris for two to South Africa where such animals as wild zebras, lions, elands, warthogs, elephants and other wildlife will be seen.

Food and drink will be available. The snow date is Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

This event supports community programs in Hancock County such as Loaves and Fishes and the Emmaus Center. Contact Margaret Thurston at [email protected] for more information.