Good to talk about birding

BAR HARBOR — Ornithologist Michael Good will talk about his years birding in Acadia National Park when he speaks at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Good, a registered Maine guide, is the owner of Downeast Nature Tours and has lead tours in the Gulf of Maine Region since 1993.

Good will talk about his time spent birding in Acadia, which includes teaching Road Scholar programs, organizing the Acadia Birding Festival and promoting the role of Acadia in the conservation of birds. Good also has spent years birding in Cuba and has recorded 254 different bird species in the country. Some of his findings will be published in “The First American Pipit on Cuba” in the “Journal of Caribbean Ornithology.” Good also will talk about Mount Desert Island’s birding connections with Cuba.

Good has photographed and studied birds in Alaska, Australia, Europe, South America and most recently Cuba, where he worked with Caribbean Conservation Trust for the Cuba Bird Survey.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].