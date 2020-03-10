‘Good design’ workshop at Anchorspace

BAR HARBOR— A workshop about evaluating good design will be offered by Danielle Meier of Porcupine Design on Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at Anchorspace Bar Harbor.

This workshop will be a short course in principles of design, allowing participants to confidently weigh in on the design decisions demanded from running a business.

Meier is an experienced Creative Lead at Jax Creative with a history of working, overseeing, and developing creative groups in the nonprofit biotechnology, market retail, and secondary education industries. She has a strong arts and design professional and is skilled in brand and campaign communication including identity design, print collateral, environmental graphics, packaging and web design.

“I think everyone has hit a marketing wall or campaign delay because they can’t figure out their ‘look’ or branding. This workshop is designed to give you the basics of what works and what doesn’t, so that business owners can effectively create and assess their brand identity.” says Jane Holland, community manager at Anchorspace Bar Harbor. “In line with our educational program mission, it will provide useidl and immediately applicable information for real world situations.”

There also is a networking happy hour after. Cost of the workshop is $25 per person and is free to Anchorspace members.