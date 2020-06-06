GoldenOak to benefit Healthy Acadia 

ELLSWORTH—Portland-based indie-folk band GoldenOak is partnering with Healthy Acadia to raise funds for the nonprofit’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative.

The concert will be the official launch party for the Harvest Truck Campaign, an effort to raise funds to purchase a vehicle that the Downeast Gleaning Initiative will use to transport fresh food from farms to food pantries.

While staff and volunteers harvest and distribute significant poundage each year using personal vehicles, they are unable to collect all that is offered by farmers. Rachel Emus, Healthy Acadia’s food programs coordinator in Hancock County, estimates that last year nearly 10,000 pounds of food were left uncollected because of vehicle constraints.

Community members can visit the Facebook event page GoldenOak Harvest Truck Benefit Concert to learn about the initiative and to “attend” the livestreamed concert beginning at 8 p.m. on June 12.