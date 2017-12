SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sibling duo Zak and Lena Kendall, who perform as GoldenOak, are set to play at Coda in Southwest Harbor on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.

They also will kick off the Jesup Memorial Library’s 2018 Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m.

Their sound is influenced by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Simon and Garfunkel, The Band, Mason Jennings, Ray LaMontagne and Fleet Foxes.