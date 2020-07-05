Go “Beyond Acadia” with Rich Bard 

BAR HARBOR—Join author Rich Bard as he travels through fishing villages, rocky coastlines, wild blueberry fields and vast stretches of forestland stretching from Ellsworth to the Canadian border during a virtual author talk on Friday, July 10, at 7 p.m. Bard is the author of “Beyond Acadia: Exploring the Bold Coast of Down East Maine,” the first travel guide that exclusively focuses on this section of the Maine coast. The book features photos, maps and an easy–to–understand format.

Bard spent more than a decade as a state wildlife biologist, which had him hiking, paddling and snowshoeing on a nearly daily basis through this area of Maine. He lives in Portland and is the executive director of the Scarborough Land Trust.

Books will be on sale for this virtual event from co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Attendees can purchase the book through shermans.com, by calling (207) 288-3161, or by going to 56 Main Street in Bar Harbor. Registration is required at https://jesuplibrary.org/event/beyondacadia or email [email protected].