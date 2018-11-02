Gizmo gardens

BAR HARBOR — Kids in grades five through eight are invited to an interactive computer science event at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. with Gizmo Garden and Christina Dorman, the Maine State Library’s STEM Liaison.

Attendees at the RoboPot workshop craft a pot, add a houseplant, and then learn how to rig an electronically-controlled pump to automatically water the plant.

The making of a Robopot teaches kids math, chemistry, physical science, computer science skills and uses art skills as well. Kids also get to learn about basic electric circuitry. Attendees do not have to have any computer or programming experience.

Contact Mae Corrion at the Jesup a 288-4245.