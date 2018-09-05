Giving vegetables their due

BAR HARBOR – Photographer Lynn Karlin moved to Belfast from her native New York City several years ago, following in the footsteps of homesteaders Helen and Scott Nearing.

She was an in-demand commercial photographer. Her work appeared in the fashion-industry trade journal Woman’s Wear Daily, the New York Times Magazine and House Beautiful.

So the show of Karlin’s fine art photographs currently on display at Juxtapose on Cottage Street is something of a full circle, as the shop caters to interior designers and the hospitality industry as well as to the general public.

Most of the photographs are of vegetables. “People don’t really take the time to look at [vegetables],” Karlin said, “but they’re so beautiful.”

Kim Swan opened Juxtapose this summer, calling it “a test kitchen for hospitality gifts.” It’s part of the Swan Hospitality Group, which includes real estate brokerage, management and design for bed and breakfasts, inns and hotels across Maine.

Swan came across Karlin’s work when having lunch one day at the Raven’s Nest in Winter Harbor, three years ago. “It was beautiful,” she said.

Karlin has become one of Swan’s favorite Maine artists, she said, so when the idea for Juxtapose was hatched, she asked if the store could represent Karlin and display her work there.

