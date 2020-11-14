Giving thanks on Mount Desert Island

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Jennifer Worcester and her staff at Sips in Southwest Harbor want to make sure those without a place to go on Thanksgiving this year will still get a traditional holiday meal.

Offering turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and the regular fixings, including a pie, for free, the restaurant is taking orders up until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, for the take–out meal.

Thanksgiving meals will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day and can be delivered to those without transportation.

“I feel as though we need to keep our community strong,” said Worcester, adding that she wanted to provide something people would like and that they deserve. “I think there are going to be a lot of people not joining others, and making a holiday dinner for two or four people is not fun.”

Orders for the Thanksgiving meal can be placed by calling Sips at (207) 244-4550. If a call is placed when the restaurant is not open, interested parties are asked to leave a message that includes how many people are being served.

“We’ll call back and confirm,” said Worcester, noting that if someone does not receive a confirmation call, they need to call again. “If there’s a family of four or more, we can make it family style.”

Donations are welcome, and bottles of wine can be purchased to accompany the meal. People have already begun calling to put in their order.

“We probably have 20 people already,” said Worcester. “I do hope people will take advantage of this. I’ve got lots of staff all on board to help.”

Bar Harbor Thanksgiving Project

Around 300 boxes are set to be delivered to families in need on Mount Desert Island. The project will accept donations of Thanksgiving food, boxes and money with which to purchase these items at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are also needed for box production and distribution. For more information on how to help, call Kelly at (207) 266-9427 or email her at [email protected]. The project also encourages children to make box decorations and artwork for the boxes, which can be dropped off as well.

Conners Emerson School

On Nov. 12 and 13, the Conners Emerson School will be collecting food for local families who could use the help this Thanksgiving. Gray bins can be found at the arrival/dismissal areas where food can be donated. Different items are suggested for certain grade levels to donate.

Common Good Soup Kitchen

Though the soup kitchen will not be hosting a Thanksgiving event this year, the Common Good Cafe is scheduled to hold its usual drive-up pantry on Sunday Nov. 22 and host its weekly Wednesday food delivery after. The organization that donates 2,500 pounds of food on a regular basis will be accepting calls at (207) 244-3007.

West Side Food Pantry

The West Side Food Pantry in Southwest Harbor will be donating Thanksgiving meal vouchers to locals in need. Vouchers are set to cover the cost of a Thanksgiving meal. Registered families should call (207) 664-8615.

Open Table MDI

Bar Harbor’s Open Table MDI will not have a Thanksgiving event on Nov. 26; however, the organization will still be holding its to-go community cafe every week on the Tuesday before and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. For those weeks, the to-go dinners will most likely include a Thanksgiving-themed dish.