Gingerbread House Contest to feature fun, cash prizes

BAR HARBOR — The annual Gingerbread House Contest sponsored by the Bar Harbor Historical Society will offer a “sweet” first-place prize for aspiring masters of confectionary construction. The overall winner will receive a cash prize of $300.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the best entry made by a child under age 12. The People’s Choice winner also will receive $100.

The public showing of the entries and the judging by the public will be done on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Former Epi sub shop owner John Wert, who for years filled his Bar Harbor establishment with an entire village made of gingerbread, is among this year’s judges. Also, Wert has donated some of the prize money.

The contest is open to all, professional and amateur. Groups may submit an entry they constructed together. Adults may supervise participants in the under-age-12 division.

“This is a wonderful event for the entire family,” said Historical Society Director Deborah Dyer. “Last year, we had hundreds of people stop by and put in their vote for People’s Choice.”

Entries cannot exceed 1-1/2 feet in height, width or depth, including the foundation board. Entries must be constructed entirely of edible materials. There is no charge for admission or to enter.

Submissions must be dropped off at the Historical Society Museum at 33 Ledgelawn Ave. in Bar Harbor on Friday, Dec. 8, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. unless other arrangements are made.

Email [email protected], message the society on its Facebook Page or call 288-0000.