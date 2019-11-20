Gingerbread house competition set

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society is hosting the Fourth Annual Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Competition on Dec. 7 at the organization’s new headquarters, La Rochelle at 127 West Street in Bar Harbor.

A grand prize of $300, a $100 prize for best children’s entry and a $100 prize for the community favorite are being provided by sponsors Kay and Steve Theede.

“We are excited for our annual contest,” said Kimberly Swan, a member of the historical society’s board of directors. “This is a holiday event that has been embraced by our community and we are really excited to host it for the first time at the La Rochelle Mansion on West Street.”

Entries should be delivered to La Rochelle by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The public will be invited to view the display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“For many years, area residents loved when John Wert and his team at the EPI [sub shop] built a beautiful gingerbread village of local buildings,” said Debbie Dyer, historian at the Bar Harbor Historical Society. “We love having John and Laurel involved as judges and Bar Harbor and local gingerbread celebrities.”

Rules and entry forms will be available on the historical society’s Facebook Page. The gingerbread part of the house must be homemade and all decorations must be edible.

“We want to fill La Rochelle with gingerbread,” said Kay Theede. “You can submit your own creation, get together with family to decorate a house or even get a group of friends or coworkers together for a fun art project. Professionals and amateurs alike are all invited to participate.”

Contact Swan at kim@swanagency.com.