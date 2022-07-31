Gilley’s wine-tasting gala returns 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Flight of Swallows wine-tasting gala is back in-person for 2022.

A Flight of Swallows is a sumptuous summer affair that benefits the Wendell Gilley Museum. The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor is hosting the event this year from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

A carefully curated selection of more than 50 wines from France, chosen by Scott Worcester of Sawyer’s Specialties, will be on the menu. Experts will be on hand to pour and discuss each wine and a comprehensive guide on all the featured wines will be available to take home. Cas Olé Catering will provide food prepared specifically to complement the wine selections.

The Gilley’s carver-in-residence Steven Valleau will demonstrate the art of bird carving throughout the evening.

Tickets are $150 each and available in advance only. No tickets will be sold at the door. Purchase tickets online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events or send a check to the museum at P.O. Box 254, Southwest Harbor, ME, 04679.