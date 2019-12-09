Gilley’s open house to feature student work

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Boreal chickadees, warblers and several new species of birds created from the imaginations of third grade students are flocking to the Wendell Gilley Museum for the museum’s Open House and Members Carving Show, set for Sunday, Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m.

Artwork created by children and adults in the museum’s classes throughout the summer and fall will be featured for the year-end gathering and celebration.

The event is free and open to the public and will include music by Jazz Collective, food and beverages.

“Our partnership with the MDI school system produced art inspired by Bernard Langlais and other artists from our Treasures of the Farnsworth: Maine Masterworks exhibit,” organizers said. “Students visited the museum to take in the display, tucked some inspiration under their feathers and brought it back to their art classes to create their own species, relief prints and paintings.”

Also on display will be prints from a printmaking class, birds carved by the museum’s carving club participants, multi-bird mobiles made by students in the Schoodic Arts for All partnership, prints from the museum’s printmaking class and boreal chickadee ornaments carved in a ornament making class.

Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org or contact 244-7555 or info@wendellgilleymuseum.org.