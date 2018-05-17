Gilley to hold open house

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum begins its celebration of “Year of the Bird” with its annual spring open house on Sunday, May 27, from noon to 4 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy an afternoon of music, refreshments and art. American oystercatchers from a recent carving class, along with other new pieces by members, will be on display. A tangle of red knot decoys crafted by local students also will be exhibited. The red knots traveled to the mid-Atlantic for a carving competition and are making a stop at the Gilley on their way back.

Musical guests Danny Harper and the Walker Brothers, all bird carvers, will play beginning at 1 p.m. The museum gift shop will be open with select items for carvers and birdwatchers. The event is free and open to the public.

The museum is at 4 Herrick Road. Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.