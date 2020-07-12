Gilley offers art classes for kids 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Friday fun for your fledglings starts July 17 under the Gilley Tent outside in front of the Wendell Gilley Museum, with art classes taught by Allison Maurais, art teacher at Conners-Emerson School in Bar Harbor. Classes begin at 10:30 a.m. and are limited to five people only; children should come with an adult guardian. Reserve your spot by emailing [email protected] Cost of the class is $5 per person, and covers instruction and materials. Classes will be outside and socially distanced; face coverings are required.

July 17 – Zentangle Birds: Create a patterned bird drawing. The materials are simple, but these can be as complex and wild as you want. Suitable for kids in middle school and up.

July 24 – Printmaking: Design a colorful bird and print multiple unique copies to share. One or two color prints will be made using foam or softcarve (similar to linoluem, but easier to use) and water-based printing inks. For children 10 and up.

July 31 – Christmas in July: July is the perfect time to create an ornament for this year’s Christmas tree, working with flour, water, salt, ribbon and textured items to press into the dough. Feel free to bring your own treasures from nature to use. For children 6 and up.

Aug. 7 and 14 – Pinwheels for Peace: Pinwheels for Peace is an international art installation project started in 2005 by teachers Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan of Coconut Creek, Fla., as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives. Make a pinwheel with your own unique design and help cover the Gilley lawn in pinwheels for International Peace Day in solidarity with other organizations, including Conners–Emerson School in Bar Harbor, on Sept. 21. Suitable for kids in middle school and up. Find out more about Pinwheels for Peace at www.pinwheelsforpeace.com.

Depending on demand, additional classes may be added. For information or to register, email reservation[email protected] or call (207) 244-7555.