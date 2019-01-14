Gilley Museum plans workshop on custom Valentine’s Day cards

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley museum presents a workshop on printmaking for custom Valentine’s Day greetings Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 5-8 p.m.

“To maximize your creations during the workshop time we suggest you come with an idea for the image you’d like to make,” event organizers said, “such as a romantic lovebird, Cupid’s sparrow, or any other special message.”

All materials are provided. No experience is necessary. The workshop fee is $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members. Contact 244-7555 or info@wendellgilleymuseum.org to register.