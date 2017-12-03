Gilley to host open house, carving show

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The annual open house and carving show at the Wendell Gilley Museum will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 12-4 p.m.

The gallery will feature paintings, prints and sculptures of birds created by local students. American bitterns from the museum’s fall carving class, red-bellied woodpecker carvings and colorful prints from November workshops and other recent works created by museum members also will be on display. Refreshments will be served.

The museum hosts the open house and carving show to thank the community for making this past summer and fall a successful season. The museum gift shop will be open with holiday gifts items for artists and birdwatchers, including cards, books, stocking stuffers and carving supplies. Gift certificates for a carving class or membership at the Gilley also will be available.

The museum, at 4 Herrick Road, is open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 16 or by appointment. Members’ carving club continues through the winter every Friday from 1-4 p.m. Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.