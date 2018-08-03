Giant book sale set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold its annual Giant August Book Sale at the Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor, behind the library, off of Village Green Way.

“From fiction to how-to, gardening to politics, art to history, every available surface will be covered in gently used hardcover and paperback books for browsing and purchase,” library staff said. “A selection of rare and collectible books will also be included, as well as Maine books and children’s and young adult books. The library thanks all who have donated books, and all of the volunteers who make the sale happen.”

Visit www.swhplibrary.org. For more information about the book sale, or to donate books or volunteer, contact Liz Solet at the library at 244-7065, or [email protected].