Ghostlike figures

BAR HARBOR — The work of artist Jeanne O’Toole Hayman will be on display at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of October. Hayman’s show “Figuratively Speaking” features a series of drawings composed of gestural expressions of the female figure in constant motion. The original drawings on which Hayman bases her work on are from “stills” she draws in one or two minutes as a model dances through the room.

Hayman has been a painter and printmaker for more than twenty years. Working in her studio on Peaks Island, Maine and at the Peregrine Press in Portland she has merged the discipline of printmaking with that of encaustic enabling her to explore another layer of texture and surface.

“Hayman seeks to capture the intensity of the human form as it moves through time and space, to create snapshots of strength and movement, a body in motion caught in an instant, but still radiating energy,” exhibit organizers said. Hayman is the wife of New York Times-bestselling author James Hayman, who is one of the featured authors at Murder by the Book.

For more information on Hayman visit otoolehayman.com and for more information on the show contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or ledwards@jesuplibrary.org.