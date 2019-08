SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Charles Kowalski will discuss his fantasy adventure book for middle-grade readers “Simon Grey and the March of the Hundred Ghosts” Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Kowalski will share stories of Japan’s yokai: ghostly creatures from Japanese legend, sometimes spooky, sometimes silly, always fun.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Contact 244-7065.