Ghost of Paul Revere rides back to The Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Maine-based award-winning holler folk band Ghost of Paul Revere will play at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. with new songs off the recently released album “Monarch.”

“Monarch” builds on the success of the 2014 debut full-length “Believe” and the 2015 EP “Field Notes Vol. 1.”

“Every other record has just been the three of us in a room with microphones until we got a take we liked,” said guitarist Griffin Sherry. “We approached this one differently. It was the first time we did a lot of arranging and writing in the studio. We decided we’d worry about learning how to present the songs live after we’d recorded everything instead of the other way around.”

The band, now comprised of banjo player Max Davis, bassist Sean McCarthy and Sherry, tours extensively with over 200 performances each year, including an appearance at Newport Folk Festival.

Tickets cost $25 in the balcony, $20 in the orchestra and $15 for students in the orchestra. Seating is general admission within section. Tickets can be purchased at criteriontheatre.org. This performance, the third Ghost of Paul Revere show at The Criterion, is made possible by the generosity of Side Street Cafe.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic theater for the performing arts and movies. It is now on winter hours, open Thursday through Sunday. Visit criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.