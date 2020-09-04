Get fit while learning island history 

BAR HARBOR –The Mount Desert Island YMCA’s new fitness challenge to the local community, Fit in the Streets, is designed to get people out and exercising. Each station of Museum in the Streets has a corresponding fitness challenge.

People of all ages can participate. Take a photo of you or your family completing a challenge and post it to your social media with the hasthtag, #FitintheStreets. Tag the MDI YMCA in the post for the chance to win prizes.

The MDI YMCA wants to thank all the area businesses that helped sponsor a Fit in the Street sign, and reminds participants to be safe and alert when outside completing the challenges.