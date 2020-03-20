Georges, Singh join IRW Board of Directors

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers (IRW) has welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors, Gigi Georges and Rachel Singh.

Former special assistant to President Bill Clinton and state director for Senator Hillary Clinton, Georges has served as the communications director of the New York City Department of Education, managing director of the Glover Park Group, a leading national communications firm, and program director at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She has taught courses in education and government at Boston College and St. Anselm College, and is an editor and author whose latest book “Downeast” is scheduled for release by HarperCollins in 2021. Georges is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. She lives with her husband Jeff Oxman and daughter in Bedford, N.H., and the family are seasonal residents of Southwest Harbor.

Singh has been a first-grade teacher at Conners Emerson Elementary School in Bar Harbor since 2015 and is an adjunct faculty member at the College of the Atlantic with a course in elementary literacy methods. She graduated from Harvard University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in social studies and received her master’s in education at the University of Massachusetts — Boston in 2011. Prior to teaching at Conners Emerson, Singh was head first grade teacher at the Young Achievers Science and Mathematics Pilot School in Boston. She lives in Franklin with her family.