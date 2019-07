MOUNT DESERT — Katie Coppens, a teacher and author of “Geology is a Piece of Cake” will lead an interactive program geared toward kids ages 6-14 on Thursday, July 25 from 4-5 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Coppens will teach various concepts in geology, while kids and parents eat cakes that serve as models for the geological phenomena. She will also share a fossil and rock collection. The program is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 276-3333.