SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on March 8, 2014, led to a deep-ocean search effort of unprecedented scale and detail.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a hybrid in-person and online lecture called “Geological Insights from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Search” with marine geophysicist Mike Coffin.

Coffin will discuss what his work investigating interactions between the oceanic environment and the solid earth revealed during the search. New maps from the search provided the geospatial framework for the last phase of the search, in which search teams deployed deep-water, high-resolution acoustic and optical imaging instruments with the ability to identify aircraft wreckage.

A Bangor native, Coffin is on the faculty at the University of Maine at Orono, the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies at the University of Tasmania, and at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts. Coffin was educated at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. He has led or participated in 37 blue-water research expeditions, focused mainly in the Southern, Pacific and Indian oceans.

Registration is required at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9352269. For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.