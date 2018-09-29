Gather ’round for campfire stories

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Campfire Stories Live comes to the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m., featuring works from a new anthology of stories from iconic national parks, including Acadia, that are meant to be read and heard out loud.

This event is a collaboration with the Barn Arts Collective and Andrew Simon will emcee.

“The book was created by Dave and Ilyssa Kyu, who spent six months traveling and researching stories from six national parks,” event organizers said. “They gathered the best materials from public libraries, historical societies, arts and cultural organizations, museums, research centers, and national park archives. The result is a diverse collection of entertaining and engaging writings that reflect each park’s essence and feature larger-than-life heroes, park-specific legends and histories, animal tales, and much more.”

The first chapter of the book features stories about and inspired by Acadia National Park and MDI. Performances will include local artists, telling local stories, such as former state senator Dennis Damon of Trenton reading Ruth Moore, and Bill Carpenter, College of the Atlantic faculty member in literature and writing, reading his poem, “Fire.” Books will be available for signing and sales.

Dave Kyu is an artist and writer. Born in Seoul, South Korea, and raised in the United States, he explores the creative tensions of identity, community, and public space in his work. He has managed public arts projects for the Mural Arts Program, and the City of Philadelphia. Ilyssa Kyu is a user-experience designer and strategist, with an education in industrial design. She is currently working on projects that support and bring design-thinking to environmental conservation efforts.

Contact the Library at 244-7065, or visit www.swhplibrary.org.