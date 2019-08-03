Garrity on hidden history

MOUNT DESERT — Tim Garrity, executive director of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, will speak on “Overturning History: When the Real Story is More Interesting” Friday, Aug. 9 at noon at the Union Church in Northeast Harbor.

The talk is sponsored by The Knowles Company and follows the company’s 14th Annual Northeast and Seal Harbor Open House Tour.

“Garrity will discuss the oft-told tales of Mount Desert Island that don’t hold up to close inspection, and what can be learned when the right questions are asked,” organizers said.

Garrity is also the editor of Chebacco, the historical society’s annual magazine. Before beginning a second career in public history, he worked for more than 30 years in the healthcare field, first as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy and finally as chief executive officer of Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.

Visit knowlesco.com/blog.