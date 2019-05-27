Garden tour dates set

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club’s 2019 Garden Tour is set for Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The garden tour is a biennial fundraiser that supports a variety of community projects and funds college scholarships for students studying horticulture and the environment.

The tour will include six gardens on the shores of Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor, and will be held rain or shine. The Asticou Inn will offer a buffet luncheon for tour participants in their Garden Room from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beginning in June, tour tickets can be purchased for $30 at the Chamber of Commerce and Sherman’s Bookstore in Bar Harbor; at Seven Arts Gallery in Ellsworth; in Northeast Harbor at The Kimball Shops, McGrath’s Variety Store and the Northeast Harbor Public Library; in Southwest Harbor at Carroll’s Drugs, Sawyer’s Specialties and the Southwest Harbor Public Library and in Trenton at West Side Florist.

These ticket outlets will also be selling the Asticou Inn’s Lunch Buffet ticket for $20, which must be purchased along with a garden tour ticket by July 14.

Vendors and artists will be selling their products and crafts at the club’s marketplace, located in Northeast Harbor on Harbor Drive. Entrance to the market will not require a ticket and 15 percent of sales will be donated to the fundraiser. Garden tour tickets sold on the day of the tour will cost $35 and will be on sale at the market.

Brochures will accompany tickets and will include a self-guided tour map and garden descriptions. The tour may be started from any one of the gardens. Dogs and strollers should be left at home. The majority of the gardens are not wheelchair accessible.

Contact 288-0483 or 460-8496 or visit barharborgardenclub.org.