Garden preserve welcomes new board members 

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Land & Garden Preserve Board of Directors welcomed four new members and elected a new slate of officers at its August meeting.

Incoming board members are Camilla Rockefeller, Story Litchfield, Vassar Pierce and Eric Lindquist. Kate Macko was voted in as the new board chair, succeeding Sam McGee, who served in that role since 2018. Eileen Growald became the new vice chair and Will Thorndike will continue in his role as treasurer.

“The lands and gardens of the Preserve have been important to me since I was very young,” said Macko. “I remember thinking they were magical then, and I still do now. It is a true honor to take on this board role, and I look forward to our continued, shared stewardship of these special places on MDI.”

The board also acknowledged departing director Sheldon Goldthwait, who served on the board since 2000, holding the roles of treasurer as well as participating on the audit, executive and governance committees and personnel subcommittee. The board recognized Goldthwait’s efforts in developing organizational frameworks, his knowledge of historical context and his volunteer work with the trails crew to maintain the hiking trails at the preserve.

The Land & Garden Preserve is a nonprofit organization in Seal Harbor and Northeast Harbor. The preserve manages the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden, Asticou Azalea Garden and Thuya Garden, as well as Little Long Pond and over 1,000 acres of natural lands.