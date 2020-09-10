Garden club youth award winners 

BAR HARBOR – The Bar Harbor Garden Club, a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine, has announced the 2019-2020 State of Maine, New England Regional and National Youth Award winners.

Finn S. Monahan, a first grader at Trenton Elementary School, received state first place and a national Certificate of Appreciation in the National Garden Clubs’ Youth Poetry Contest. His poem entitled “Garden Rabbit” was included in “Down the Garden Path: An Anthology of Poems,” a collection of poems written by local youth. The local poetry contest winners are Finn S. Monahan, Wylliam Roskom and Amelia Boudreau.

Violet Jane Allen, a third grader at Pemetic Elementary School, received state first place for her Smokey Bear poster. Area Smokey Bear poster contest winners are Violet Jane Allen, Trewett Nietz, Penelope Rockwell and Isabella Lemoine.