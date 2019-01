SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Members of the Bar Harbor Garden Club will make Valentine favors for residents of Mount Desert Island nursing homes Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Church in Southwest Harbor.

Participants should bring scissors if they have them, although extra scissors will be available.

This meeting is open to the public, but non-members are asked to reserve a seat at rsvp@barharborgardenclub.org or call 460-8496.