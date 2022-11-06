Garden Club talk explores Maine public spaces 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting award-winning landscape architect Samuel R. Coplon Thursday, Nov. 10, for a talk called “Designing Public and Recreational Spaces in Maine” at Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor.

Referencing work from Coplon’s 35 years of practice on Mount Desert Island, the talk will focus on three project types that have had a discernable public benefit – rehabilitation and adaptation of existing public facilities for contemporary needs, the establishment of new public landscapes, and the creation of places designed to enrich their communities.

Coplon’s firm, Coplon Associates, has headed projects ranging in scale from the broad reach of community planning to the intimacy of dooryard gardens. Two of its notable projects are Schoodic Woods campground, bike paths and welcome center in Winter Harbor, and Cobscook Shores, a system of parks with hiking trails, bike paths and shorefront access.

Coplon is a graduate of the Tufts University School of Engineering and the Harvard Graduate School of Design. In 2012, he was named a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The club meeting will begin with a brief business discussion at 1 p.m. and the talk will follow at 1:30. All are welcome to join the meeting and presentation.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public. Both club members and others are asked to make a reservation by emailing [email protected].