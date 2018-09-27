Garden club hosts mushroom experts

BAR HARBOR — Dominika and John Delmastro of Middle Earth Mushrooms in Seal Cove will address the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s meeting on Thursday Oct. 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Birch Bay Village. Their talk is called “Growing mushrooms: Nutritional, medicinal, and environmental benefits.”

The speakers will present a short introduction to the fungi kingdom, the role of fungi in the ecosystem and mushrooms’ benefits for humans. They will also discuss species Maine gardeners can grow at home, with a special focus on shiitake.

This meeting is open to the public, but non-members are asked to reserve a seat at rsvp@barharborgardenclub.com or call 460-8496.