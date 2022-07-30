Garden club awards scholarship

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island resident and MDI High School graduate Callahan Bryer has been awarded the $1,000 Inge Weber Memorial Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club.

The scholarship honors former garden club president and MDI native Inge Weber and aids college students pursuing horticulture-related studies.

Starting this fall, Bryer will study environmental science at Endicott College in Massachusetts.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine, New England Garden Club and National Garden Club. For more information, go online to www.barharborgardenclub.org.