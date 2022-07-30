COASTAL NEWS:

Saturday - Jul 30, 2022
(From left) Dorisann Wagner (Inge Weber’s daughter), Callahan Bryer, Bar Harbor Garden Club scholarship chair Tom McIntyre and Bar Harbor Garden Club President Jane Sanderson. PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR HARBOR GARDEN CLUB

Garden club awards scholarship

July 30, 2022 on Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island resident and MDI High School graduate Callahan Bryer has been awarded the $1,000 Inge Weber Memorial Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club.  

The scholarship honors former garden club president and MDI native Inge Weber and aids college students pursuing horticulture-related studies.  

Starting this fall, Bryer will study environmental science at Endicott College in Massachusetts.   

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine, New England Garden Club and National Garden Club.  For more information, go online to www.barharborgardenclub.org. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.