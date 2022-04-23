Garden club annual meeting to be held May 12 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will present “Growing Dahlias” with Mary Turner, founder and owner of Salt Farm Flowers, master gardener and educator, on Thursday, May 12, at the Kebo Valley Golf Club, 136 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor. The annual meeting and luncheon will begin 11:30 a.m.

Turner will give a presentation of her experience as a commercial flower grower, focusing on growing and propagating dahlias in coastal Maine. She will share some of her techniques, tips and favorite dahlias. Popular varieties other than dahlias will also be discussed.

Salt Farm Flowers, located in Trenton, was founded in 2014 and produces over a hundred varieties of sustainably grown heirloom flowers and botanicals.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon and speaker program, but reservations must be made by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 460-8496 by May 2.

The all-inclusive lunch cost is $30 for non-members and $25 for members. Lunch includes a choice of veggie or turkey club wrap, beverage, fresh-baked cupcake and gratuity. Payment may be made at the door. Specify any dietary restrictions when making a reservation.