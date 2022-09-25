Garden club announces youth contest winners 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club for many years has encouraged children and young adults to be good stewards of the environment by offering projects and contests that introduce them to the love of gardening.

The Smokey Bear Poster Contest continues to be a favorite activity for Susan Raven’s third-grade class at Pemetic Elementary School. Lanah Rose Baesmann’s poster won first place in the local garden club contest. Her entry also won first place in the Garden Club Federation of Maine’s state level contest.

Another recent contest was the Youth Poetry Contest, which had a theme of “Sing with the Songbirds – Exploring the Glory of Nature.” BHGC recognizes Trenton Elementary first-grade teacher Kristen Braun for her continued encouragement and participation in the poetry contest, in which two area young poets earned first place honors. Community School of Mount Desert Island first grader Sklyer Ireland Ehrlich’s poem, “Peace of the Earth,” won both the local BHGC contest and the state level contest. Trenton Elementary School first grader Gabriel Esquivel’s poem, “The Song Bird,” shared first place with Ehrlich in the local contest.

BHGC reminds parents that they may submit youth contest entries for their children before January 2023. Contest applications can be found online at www.barharborgardenclub.org under Club Projects, then Youth Activities.