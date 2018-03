SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A storytelling games morning will be held at the Southwest Harbor Public library on Saturday, March 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Rory’s Story Cubes will be used to create and tell stories. Games will be led by local games enthusiasts. The event is for school-age children accompanied by an adult. There also will be drawings for four kids to take home a new Rory’s Story Cubes.