Game-a-thon planned

BAR HARBOR — GameOn, an all-day tabletop game session, is planned for the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event is by donation. Funds will go to the Acadia Family Center to help support those battling addiction.

Games will include cribbage, Ticket to Ride, Settlers of Catan, chess, Dungeons & Dragons and many more. Players are welcome for any part of the day or all of it.

“I am really excited to see how many people are interested in helping with this,” said Dwayne Bolt, one of the organizers. “It brings together two things that my family is very passionate about: playing games together and doing things for the community.”

Margaret Jeffery of Bar Harbor said she hopes the partnership with Acadia Family Center can help bring needed attention to the opioid crisis and “develop intergenerational community ties that might help to forestall addiction.”

Email Bolt at [email protected] or visit GameOnMDI on Facebook.