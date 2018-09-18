Gallery features Mullen

BAR HARBOR — Paintings by artist James Mullen are on display at College of the Atlantic’s Ethel H. Blum Gallery during the month of September.

“Mullen’s recent work is an investigation into the disparities between primary and mediated experience, especially as seen in images of the landscape,” a statement from the college said. “He travels to destination landscapes and documents his experiences of these iconic environments.”

Mullen received a BFA in sculpture from the University of New Hampshire and a MFA in painting from Indiana University. He has received numerous awards, including residencies at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, the Ragdale Foundation, Spring Island, Hewnoaks, and the Petrified Forest National Park. He has had more than 25 solo exhibitions across the country, and since 1999 has taught painting and drawing at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine