Galapagos, Ecuador are talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Gail Conrad will share stories and photos from a recent family trip to the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The multigenerational group ranged in age from seven to 82. They spent time on the three largest islands in the Galapagos: San Cristobal, Santa Cruz and Isabela.

They hiked and biked on the coast as well as around the volcanic caldera on the island. The Galapagos is home to thirteen active volcanoes as well as many more that are inactive. They also swam and boated in the ocean, coming face-to-face with many of the animals that call the island home.

Conrad witnessed firsthand the phenomenon in evolution known as adaptive radiation in an isolated environment. Adaptive radiation, which Darwin noted in the finches in the Galapagos, is a process in which organisms diversify rapidly, particularly when a change in the environment makes new resources available, creates new challenges, or opens new environmental niches in an isolated environment.

Conrad will also discuss the environmental problems facing the islands because of excessive tourism in the region.

Contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245.