Gaelic tunes at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra will perform at The Grand on Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at The Grand.

“Voyages: Music of Maine from Across the Sea” features the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and Award-Winning Irish Fiddler, Seán Heely as guest artist. Heely is also a singer in the folk style and some of his repertoire includes songs in Scots Gaelic. Guitarist Jeff Morgan will join Heely in music from Scotland, Puirt a beul and waulking songs, pipe tunes, ballads, Irish immigration song and tunes plus a song in Irish — “An Spailpin Fanach.” Michael Marion and his singing group will lead a rousing sea shanty in an audience sing along.

A gallery of Maine immigrants from Scotland and Ireland will be on display in the lobby of The Grand. Partial funding is provided by the Maine Humanities Council.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for students 15 and under.

Contact 266-3662.