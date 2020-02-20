Fully Decarbonizing the New England Electric System

BAR HARBOR — Policymakers in Maine and elsewhere who are concerned with the threat of climate change are increasingly adopting goals that require economy-wide net zero carbon emissions within several decades. Bruce Phillips ’78 joins the College of the Atlantic Human Ecology Forum on Thursday, Feb. 20 to explore what these goals mean for the state of Maine and the New England region.

Among other implications, carbon emissions from New England’s electric system will need to be essentially eliminated and large portions of the transportation, industry, and heating sectors will need to be electrified. This will roughly double the size of the electric system, requiring unprecedented expansion of the region’s electric infrastructure over the next two or three decades.

At the same time, the reliability and affordability of electric service will also need to be preserved for all customers. This is a complex challenge and not without difficult resource choices, Phillips says. Long term techno-economic analyses show deep decarbonization can be achieved, but relying on any single technology pathway or delaying large-scale deployment would diminish the likelihood of timely success.

A more reliable approach, Phillips says, which is supported by most national and regional deep decarbonization studies, would involve grappling with the tradeoffs of competing low-carbon technologies, moving quickly to deploy at scale, and adopting a risk management approach that includes support for firm, scalable, low-carbon technologies.

Phillips has spent the majority of his career consulting on policy, economic and business strategy issues in the electric industry. Most of his work over the last ten years has focused on designing new federal and state climate policies. He also serves on the board of directors of the Clean Air Task Force, a Boston-based climate advocacy organization, and the Yale Center for Business and the Environment where he went to graduate school. He lives outside of Boston and maintains an island woods camp in northern Maine within sight of the Canadian border.

The COA Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series (now on Thursdays!) based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.