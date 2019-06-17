Fruit trees for Maine gardens

BAR HARBOR — Renae Moran will discuss the many varieties of fruit trees that can be grown in Maine Monday, June 24, at 4 p.m. at the Beatrix Farrand Society’s Garland Farm. She will share her experiences from more than 18 years of testing tree fruits at the University of Maine’s Highmoor Farm.

Moran is an associate professor of pomology at the University of Maine and a tree fruit specialist at the Univeristy of Maine Cooperative Extension. Her research specializes in the cold hardiness of apple trees, apple storage optimization and new plum varieties for local markets.

After her presentation, titled “Selecting Fruit Trees For An Edible Landscape,” she will answer questions about fruit tree care and any other issues in the orchard.

The talk will be held in the restored barn at Garland Farm, located on Bayview Drive near Hadley Point. The historic property was the final home of prominent landscape architect Beatrix Farrand and now showcases her restored gardens and horticultural library.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Students attend for free. Pre-registration required; contact programs@beatrixfarrandsociety.org.